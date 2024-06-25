Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gravely Sailors clean up local beach [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Gravely Sailors clean up local beach

    GREECE

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) participate in a beach clean-up at Marathi Beach in Chania, Crete, Greece, during a scheduled port visit on June 25, 2024. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay provides logistical and operational support to the components of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean after an eight-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis, Public Affairs)

