NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (27 June, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. James Kotora, Executive Officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks on his hope for continued equal opportunity progress during a Pride Month celebration held onboard NSA Souda Bay, June 27, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 03:29 Photo ID: 8504378 VIRIN: 240627-N-NO067-1030 Resolution: 3889x5833 Size: 1.65 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Souda celebrates Pride Month [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.