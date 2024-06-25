Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda celebrates Pride Month [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Souda celebrates Pride Month

    GREECE

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (27 June, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kristine McDavid, assigned to Armed Forces Network Souda Bay, performs as the emcee during a ceremony held in celebration of pride month onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, June 27, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

