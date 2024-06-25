Team Souda celebrates Pride Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (27 June, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kristine McDavid, assigned to Armed Forces Network Souda Bay, performs as the emcee during a ceremony held in celebration of pride month onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, June 27, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

