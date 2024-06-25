Team Souda celebrates Pride Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (27 June, 2024) Nicholas Tenorio, Public Affairs Officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, shares the story of his aunt’s experience of serving in the Navy as a gay person in the 1970’s during a Pride Month Celebration held onboard NSA Souda Bay, June 27, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

