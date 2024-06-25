Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda celebrates Pride Month [Image 2 of 6]

    Team Souda celebrates Pride Month

    GREECE

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (27 June, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Morelli, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, shares his experience of joining the Navy briefly after the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” during a Pride Month observance held on June 27, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    This work, Team Souda celebrates Pride Month [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

