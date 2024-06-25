Team Souda celebrates Pride Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (27 June, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Morelli, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, shares his experience of joining the Navy briefly after the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” during a Pride Month observance held on June 27, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

