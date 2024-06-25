Team Souda celebrates Pride Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (27 June, 2024) Pictured from left to right, Nicholas Tenorio, Public Affairs Officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Lt. Cmdr. James Kotora, Executive Officer, NSA Souda Bay, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Morelli, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, and Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, NSA Souda Bay, cut a Pride Month cake during a Pride Month celebration onboard NSA Souda Bay, June 27, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

