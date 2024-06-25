Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer observes Pride Month [Image 2 of 3]

    Boxer observes Pride Month

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Capt. Brian Holmes, second from right, commanding officer of USS Boxer (LHD 4), and Retired Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jorge Acosta, left, a native of Chicago, cut a cake with Sailors during a Pride Month observation on the mess decks, June 25, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    USS Boxer
    Sailors
    US Navy
    pride month
    Golden Gator

