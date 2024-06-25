Boxer observes Pride month

Capt. Brian Holmes, second from right, commanding officer of USS Boxer (LHD 4), and Retired Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jorge Acosta, left, a native of Chicago, cut a cake with Sailors during a Pride Month observation on the mess decks, June 25, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

