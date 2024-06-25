USS Somerset Celebrates Juneteenth

U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) pass out cake during a Juneteenth celebration on the mess deck of Somerset in the Pacific Ocean June 25, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

