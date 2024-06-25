Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset Celebrates Juneteenth [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Somerset Celebrates Juneteenth

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Delyn Scott, assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) gives remarks during a Juneteenth celebration on the mess deck of Somerset in the Pacific Ocean June 25, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    This work, USS Somerset Celebrates Juneteenth [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Culture
    15th MEU
    Holiday
    Celebration
    USS Somerset
    Juneteenth

