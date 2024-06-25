U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Christensen, 8th FW command chief, right, congratulate Staff Sgt. Dejanique Frierson, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, on her selection to the next rank during a technical sergeant release party at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 23:03 Photo ID: 8504133 VIRIN: 240621-F-OO000-1016 Resolution: 4632x3082 Size: 7.23 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSgt. Release Party [Image 26 of 26], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.