    TSgt. Release Party [Image 9 of 26]

    TSgt. Release Party

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Christensen, 8th FW command chief, right, congratulate Staff Sgt. Nathan Davis, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, on his selection to the next rank during a technical sergeant release party at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 23:03
    Photo ID: 8504122
    VIRIN: 240621-F-OO000-1012
    Resolution: 5174x3442
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt. Release Party [Image 26 of 26], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TSgt. Release, Kunsan AB, 8th Fighter Wing, INDOPACOM, Wolf Pack

