    Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills [Image 1 of 7]

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter operated by aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command approaches Bryant Army Airfield after conducting Bambi Bucket training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 27, 2024. During the fire suppression training, the UH-60 employed a Bambi Bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water from a nearby lake. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills [Image 7 of 7], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

