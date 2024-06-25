Yeoman First Class, Angela Harris of the U.S. Coast Guard wins two gold medals at the Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 25, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 18:06 Photo ID: 8503630 VIRIN: 240625-A-TP754-9285 Resolution: 3822x4310 Size: 1.63 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Know the Warrior: Things are Different but Possible, by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.