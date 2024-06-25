Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know the Warrior: Things are Different but Possible

    Know the Warrior: Things are Different but Possible

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Yeoman First Class, Angela Harris of the U.S. Coast Guard wins two gold medals at the Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 25, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 18:06
    Photo ID: 8503630
    VIRIN: 240625-A-TP754-9285
    Resolution: 3822x4310
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know the Warrior: Things are Different but Possible, by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KNOW THE WARRIOR: THINGS ARE DIFFERENT BUT POSSIBLE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT