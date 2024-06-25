Director of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, writes notes during the Army 249th Birthday cake-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., June 13, 2024. Senior Army members and members of the U.S. Congress joined the celebration. The U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, "Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 17:17 Photo ID: 8503577 VIRIN: 240613-A-AR102-2042 Resolution: 5290x3527 Size: 23.36 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army 249th Birthday Cake Cutting at the Capitol [Image 5 of 5], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.