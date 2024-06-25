Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 249th Birthday Cake Cutting at the Capitol

    U.S. Army 249th Birthday Cake Cutting at the Capitol

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Director of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, writes notes during the Army 249th Birthday cake-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., June 13, 2024. Senior Army members and members of the U.S. Congress joined the celebration. The U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, "Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    U.S. Army
    Army Birthday
    Capitol Hill Birthday Cake-Cutting Ceremony
    DUSA
    ABD249
    249th Army Birthday

