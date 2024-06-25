4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru

240627-N-DB801-1133

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 27, 2024) – Navy Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, and Peruvian Navy Rear Adm. Gonzalo Carrera, Deputy Chief of the Peruvian Navy General Staff, sign the minutes at the closing ceremony of the U.S.-Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., June 27, 2024. The annual MST

serves as the annual comprehensive engagement venue to program, direct, and coordinate all maritime activities between U.S. and Peru maritime forces, improving interoperability. The minutes provide the plan of action between the maritime forces for the next one-to-two years. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

