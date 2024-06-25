Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru [Image 4 of 4]

    4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240627-N-DB801-1133
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 27, 2024) – Navy Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, and Peruvian Navy Rear Adm. Gonzalo Carrera, Deputy Chief of the Peruvian Navy General Staff, sign the minutes at the closing ceremony of the U.S.-Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., June 27, 2024. The annual MST
    serves as the annual comprehensive engagement venue to program, direct, and coordinate all maritime activities between U.S. and Peru maritime forces, improving interoperability. The minutes provide the plan of action between the maritime forces for the next one-to-two years. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
    Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 16:12
    Photo ID: 8503437
    VIRIN: 240627-N-DB801-1133
    Resolution: 4300x2867
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Naval Station Mayport
    partnerships
    Peruvian navy
    Maritime Staff Talks
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

