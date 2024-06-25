Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru [Image 2 of 4]

    4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240625-N-DB801-2071
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 25, 2024) – Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, leads opening day disscussions during the U.S.-Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., June 25, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet conducts an annual MST with the Peruvian Navy to discuss upcoming operations and exercises that will improve interoperability and increase the readiness of both countries’ maritime forces. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 16:12
    Photo ID: 8503435
    VIRIN: 240625-N-DB801-2071
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru
    4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru
    4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru
    4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Naval Station Mayport
    partnerships
    Peruvian navy
    Maritime Staff Talks
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT