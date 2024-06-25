240625-N-DB801-2071

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 25, 2024) – Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, leads opening day disscussions during the U.S.-Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., June 25, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet conducts an annual MST with the Peruvian Navy to discuss upcoming operations and exercises that will improve interoperability and increase the readiness of both countries’ maritime forces. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 This work, 4th Fleet Holds Maritime Staff Talks With Peru [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS