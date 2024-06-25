Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTCU Beaufort Change of Command [Image 24 of 26]

    NMRTCU Beaufort Change of Command

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Navy Capt. Tracy R. Isaac, commander of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Beaufort receives command from Capt. Chad E. Roe in a Change of Command ceremony held at Naval Hospital Beaufort, S.C., June 27, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony is a time honored tradition which formally conveys to the Sailors of the Command, the continuity of command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:04
    Photo ID: 8503202
    VIRIN: 240627-M-OL563-1770
    Resolution: 5143x3648
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NMRTCU Beaufort Change of Command [Image 26 of 26], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    command
    traditions
    Navy
    Hospital
    flag

