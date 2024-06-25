U.S. Navy Capt. Tracy R. Isaac, commander of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Beaufort receives command from Capt. Chad E. Roe in a Change of Command ceremony held at Naval Hospital Beaufort, S.C., June 27, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony is a time honored tradition which formally conveys to the Sailors of the Command, the continuity of command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8503201
|VIRIN:
|240627-M-OL563-1813
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTCU Beaufort Change of Command [Image 26 of 26], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
