U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Debra Sims, 422nd Medical Squadron (MDS) receives a final salute during the 422nd MDS change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 26, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8502687
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-KS661-1008
|Resolution:
|7637x5091
|Size:
|14.58 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 422nd Medical Squadron change of command [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
