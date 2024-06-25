Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    422nd Medical Squadron change of command [Image 2 of 12]

    422nd Medical Squadron change of command

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carla Cox, 422nd Medical Squadron (MDS) incoming commander, right, accepts command from Col. Ricardo Diaz, 422nd Air Base Group commander, left, during the 422nd MDS change of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 26, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 12:07
    Photo ID: 8502684
    VIRIN: 240626-F-KS661-1010
    Resolution: 5985x3990
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB
    Change of Command
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    422nd MDS
    422nd Medical Squadron

