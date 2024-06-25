Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ABCT participates in EURETEX 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    3rd ABCT participates in EURETEX 2024

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.10.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division prepare to breach a German wire obstacle to gain knowledge and experience breaching NATO ally obstacles during EURETEX 2024 held at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, June 10, 2024. EURETEX 24 is a tactical-level exercise aimed at fostering and enhancing interoperability among engineers from multiple nations willing to share experience, best practices, tactics, techniques, and procedures. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy content)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 07:35
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
