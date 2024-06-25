3rd ABCT participates in EURETEX 2024

Pfc. Adrian Bonsey and Pvt. Archelous Knox, engineers assigned to Alpha Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, emplace 11-row concertina wire obstacles to demonstrate U.S. Army tactics to German soldiers during EURETEX 2024 held at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, June 10, 2024. EURETEX 24 is a tactical-level exercise aimed at fostering and enhancing interoperability among engineers from multiple nations willing to share experience, best practices, tactics, techniques, and procedures. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy content)

