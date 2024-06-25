3rd ABCT participates in EURETEX 2024

Sgt. Luis Santosoto, a team leader, assigned to the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear platoon of Alpha Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, participates in a practice run of the napalm obstacle course meant to help cross-train American, Belgian, Danish, German, Polish, and Spanish soldiers during EURETEX 2024 held at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, June 10, 2024. EURETEX 24 is a tactical-level exercise aimed at fostering and enhancing interoperability among engineers from multiple nations willing to share experience, best practices, tactics, techniques, and procedures. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy content)

