Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ABCT, 4th ID Iron Ambassador Program [Image 3 of 3]

    3rd ABCT, 4th ID Iron Ambassador Program

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.06.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Brenden Wooton and Pfc. Adrian Bonsey, assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, listen during class as part of Iron Ambassador training at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, June 7, 2024. The Iron Ambassador Program within the 3rd ABCT, 4th ID, is a comprehensive training initiative that empowers peer leaders to enhance unit well-being through prevention and intervention skills, holistic health and fitness, and behavioral health wellness, while embodying the Army Values to foster a safer, more supportive environment. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8502108
    VIRIN: 240607-A-MW025-1278
    Resolution: 2761x2564
    Size: 718.2 KB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ABCT, 4th ID Iron Ambassador Program [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd ABCT, 4th ID Iron Ambassador Program
    3rd ABCT, 4th ID Iron Ambassador Program
    3rd ABCT, 4th ID Iron Ambassador Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, VCorps, StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT