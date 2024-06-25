USS Higgins (DDG 76) Juneteenth Event

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2024) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Henderson, the president of the multi-cultural and diversity committee aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) give a speech during a Juneteenth event on the mess decks while operating in the Philippine Sea, June 19. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

