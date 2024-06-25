Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Routine Maintenance [Image 5 of 10]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Routine Maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2024) 25mm rounds sits in the feed chutes of a Mk 38 25mm weapons system amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, June 19. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 06:57
    Photo ID: 8502088
    VIRIN: 240619-N-ZS816-1064
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Routine Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Routine Maintenance
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Juneteenth Event
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Routine Maintenance
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Routine Maintenance
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Routine Maintenance
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Routine Maintenance
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Juneteenth Event
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Juneteenth Event
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Juneteenth Event
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Juneteenth Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    DESRON 15
    Quals
    First to Fight
    DDG 76
    Train to fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT