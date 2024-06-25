DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Salcedo and Master-at-Arms Seaman Brendon Kiamar, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, pose for a photo during a security rove June 25, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8502028
|VIRIN:
|240625-N-KE644-1162
|Resolution:
|3714x2476
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Harbor Security Rove [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
