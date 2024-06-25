Harbor Security Rove

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Salcedo, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, inspects conditions on a small craft during a security rove June 25, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

