Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Harbor Security Rove [Image 2 of 5]

    Harbor Security Rove

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Salcedo, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, line handles during a security rove June 25, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 05:25
    Photo ID: 8502025
    VIRIN: 240625-N-KE644-1090
    Resolution: 3900x2600
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harbor Security Rove [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Harbor Security Rove
    Harbor Security Rove
    Harbor Security Rove
    Harbor Security Rove
    Harbor Security Rove

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Master-at-Arms
    Harbor Security
    Port Ops
    Small Craft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT