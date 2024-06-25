Airmen assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Group pose for a group photo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2024. U.S. Airmen continue to play a vital role in Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), which will mark its 10th anniversary in 2024. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 04:25 Photo ID: 8501970 VIRIN: 240617-F-F3301-1001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 740.27 KB Location: IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OPERATION Inherent Resolve: The ‘Air Force Blue Line’, by CPT Justin Davidson- Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.