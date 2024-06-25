Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPERATION Inherent Resolve: The ‘Air Force Blue Line’

    IRAQ

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Justin Davidson- Beebe 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    Airmen assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Group pose for a group photo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2024. U.S. Airmen continue to play a vital role in Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), which will mark its 10th anniversary in 2024. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy photo)

    CENTCOM
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR

