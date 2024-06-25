Firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to run through a course during day two of a Battle of the Badges competition at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. The Battle of the Badges is an annual, three-day competition that puts defenders against firefighters in a friendly, yet fierce rivalry, while competing in various physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, Battle of the Badges Day Two [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
