Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of the Badges Day Two [Image 7 of 8]

    Battle of the Badges Day Two

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    Firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to run through a course during day two of a Battle of the Badges competition at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 26, 2024. The Battle of the Badges is an annual, three-day competition that puts defenders against firefighters in a friendly, yet fierce rivalry, while competing in various physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 03:52
    Photo ID: 8501940
    VIRIN: 240627-X-YW354-1322
    Resolution: 5384x3582
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Badges Day Two [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle of the Badges Day Two
    Battle of the Badges Day Two
    Battle of the Badges Day Two
    Battle of the Badges Day Two
    Battle of the Badges Day Two
    Battle of the Badges Day Two
    Battle of the Badges Day Two
    Battle of the Badges Day Two

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    AFCENT
    Competition
    386th AEW
    Defender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT