3rd MLR Loads and Offloads JLTVs with Commercial Vessel

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, load a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle onto a commercial vessel in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 19, 2024. 3rd LLB conducted the maneuver to test logistical capabilities within the Philippine maritime areas. The training event was part of Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons) (Photo edited for security purposes)

Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Location: SUBIC BAY, PH