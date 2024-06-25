Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLR Loads and Offloads JLTVs with Commercial Vessel [Image 1 of 5]

    3rd MLR Loads and Offloads JLTVs with Commercial Vessel

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare to load Joint Light Tactical Vehicles onto a commercial vessel in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 19, 2024. 3rd LLB conducted the maneuver to test logistical capabilities within the Philippine maritime areas. The training event was part of Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons) (Photo edited for security purposes)

    TAGS

    JLTV
    MASA
    3d MLR
    3d LLB
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries

