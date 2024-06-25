Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor assigned to the USS America (LHA 6) particpates in cargo on load

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (June 27, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), disassemble a supply conveyer during a working party while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8501800
    VIRIN: 240627-N-TW227-1014
    Resolution: 2410x3712
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor assigned to the USS America (LHA 6) particpates in cargo on load [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    Ordnance
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Sasebo Bay

