SASEBO, Japan (June 27, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), line up for food to support the Chief Petty Officer’s Association while moored in Sasebo, Japan, June 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 00:39 Photo ID: 8501799 VIRIN: 240627-N-TW227-1004 Resolution: 4437x2958 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor assigned to the USS America (LHA 6) particpates in cargo on load [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.