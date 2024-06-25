Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Hakugei Arrives in Guam: Strengthening U.S.-Japan Naval Partnership [Image 2 of 2]

    JS Hakugei Arrives in Guam: Strengthening U.S.-Japan Naval Partnership

    ASAN, GUAM

    06.26.2024

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (June 26, 2024) - Capt. Michael Smith, chief of staff, Joint Region Marianas, meets with Cmdr. Yasuhiro Maeda, commanding officer, JS Hakugei (SS-514), during an office call at the Joint Region Marianas Headquarters. JS Hakugei, the second vessel of the Taigei-class attack submarines of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, arrived at Apra Harbor for a scheduled port visit. During the meeting, Capt. Smith and Cmdr. Maeda expressed mutual appreciation for their ongoing support and exchanged tokens of appreciation representing their strong partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
