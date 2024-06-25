ASAN, Guam (June 26, 2024) - Capt. Michael Smith, chief of staff, Joint Region Marianas, meets with Cmdr. Yasuhiro Maeda, commanding officer, JS Hakugei (SS-514), during an office call at the Joint Region Marianas Headquarters. JS Hakugei, the second vessel of the Taigei-class attack submarines of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, arrived at Apra Harbor for a scheduled port visit. During the meeting, Capt. Smith and Cmdr. Maeda expressed mutual appreciation for their ongoing support and exchanged tokens of appreciation representing their strong partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 01:50 Photo ID: 8501797 VIRIN: 240626-D-ES098-2884 Resolution: 7542x5030 Size: 20.81 MB Location: ASAN, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JS Hakugei Arrives in Guam: Strengthening U.S.-Japan Naval Partnership [Image 2 of 2], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.