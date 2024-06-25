George Washington Participates in Bilateral Exercises with Ecuador

Carrier Strike Group 10 and ships from the Ecuadorian navy transit in formation during a photo exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 26, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

