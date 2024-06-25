Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Participates in Bilateral Exercises with Ecuador [Image 1 of 2]

    George Washington Participates in Bilateral Exercises with Ecuador

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Carrier Strike Group 10 and ships from the Ecuadorian navy transit in formation during a photo exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 26, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    CVN 73
    Media
    Photoex
    USSGW
    SS24
    Southern Seas 24

