Porter Hosts Bilateral Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure Drills

Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), explosive ordnance disposal Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), and Ecuadorian navy sailors pose for a photo as part of a bilateral visit, board, search, and seizure drill in the Pacific Ocean, June 26, 2024. Porter is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

