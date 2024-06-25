SAIPAN (June 18, 2024) Sailors stand port side as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) pulls into Saipan for a regularly scheduled port visit. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 20:39 Photo ID: 8501525 VIRIN: 240618-N-BS159-1009 Resolution: 4816x3500 Size: 1.65 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DDG 115 Visits Saipan [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.