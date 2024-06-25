Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition

    BORRIS, DENMARK

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Garrett Grasser with 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment chambers a new round into his MK22 Advanced Sniper Rifle during weapons familiarization at the Danish International Sniper Competition, Borris, Denmark, June 24, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

