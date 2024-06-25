U.S. Army Sgt. Garrett Grasser with 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment fires a 40mm Danish grenade launcher during weapons familiarization at the Danish International Sniper Competition, Borris, Denmark, June 24, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 17:04 Photo ID: 8501015 VIRIN: 240624-A-BS310-1020 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.56 MB Location: BORRIS, DK Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition [Image 6 of 6], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.