U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Mullen with 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment fires a M17 pistol during weapons familiarization at the Danish International Sniper Competition, Borris, Denmark, June 24, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 17:04
|Photo ID:
|8501014
|VIRIN:
|240624-A-BS310-1219
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.48 MB
|Location:
|BORRIS, DK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition [Image 6 of 6], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
