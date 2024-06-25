Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Nock, Aim, And Hit Their Targets with Adaptive Archery Competition [Image 17 of 17]

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Nock, Aim, And Hit Their Targets with Adaptive Archery Competition

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team Navy athlete Petty Officer 1st Class Angela Harris smiles during a conversation at the archery competition for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 26, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)

    TAGS

    sports
    Warrior
    archery
    veterans
    WarriorGames24
    WG24

