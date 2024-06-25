2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Nock, Aim, And Hit Their Targets with Adaptive Archery Competition

Team SOCOM athlete Sgt. 1st Class Chase Tanton readies his bow to fire an arrow at his target during the archery competition for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 26, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)

