    514th Civil Engineer Squadron Morón Air Base Support [Image 24 of 25]

    514th Civil Engineer Squadron Morón Air Base Support

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joel Guach, a heat and ventilation and air conditioning technician with the 514th Civil Engineer Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, paints a handicap parking spot at the gym on Morón Air Base, Spain, June 24, 2024. In support of the European Deterrence Initiative program, the 514th CES supported multiple construction and airfield projects on the base. With ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and throughout Africa, and the base’s capability to stage aircraft, equipment, and troops, improvements to the base strengthen our global posture.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8500592
    VIRIN: 240624-F-DV652-1145
    Resolution: 4048x2699
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    This work, 514th Civil Engineer Squadron Morón Air Base Support [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

