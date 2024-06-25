514th Civil Engineer Squadron Morón Air Base Support

U.S. Air Force Amn. Legre Gnahoua, a heavy equipment and pavements operator with the 514th Civil Engineer Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, uses a vibratory roller to level the ground at the airfield on Morón Air Base, Spain, June 24, 2024. In support of the European Deterrence Initiative program, the 514th CES supported multiple construction and airfield projects on the base. With ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and throughout Africa, and the base’s capability to stage aircraft, equipment, and troops, improvements to the base strengthen our global posture.

