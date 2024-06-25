Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14]

    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Brandon Perry 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Steve Proctor, Chairman of the Board of the Greater Washington Board of Trade; Jack McDougle, President & CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade; and Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2024. The wreath-laying was in honor of the interagency partnership between the to two organizations. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Brandon L. Perry )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8500567
    VIRIN: 240617-A-RM418-9609
    Resolution: 5344x3563
    Size: 940.33 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Brandon Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreath Laying Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreath
    Unknown Soldier
    Arlington Cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT