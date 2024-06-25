Steve Proctor, Chairman of the Board of the Greater Washington Board of Trade; Jack McDougle, President & CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade; and Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 17, 2024. The wreath-laying was in honor of the interagency partnership between the to two organizations. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Brandon L. Perry )
This work, Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Brandon Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
