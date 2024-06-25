EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Melaine Olson, 55th Electronic Combat Group commander, gives opening remarks during the opening ceremony of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. Olson was the first female to be selected as commander at the 55th ECG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|06.24.2024
|06.26.2024 13:06
|8500293
|240624-F-NC038-4442
|2400x1597
|842.93 KB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|1
|0
