U.S. Air Force Col. Melaine Olson, 55th Electronic Combat Group commander, gives opening remarks during the opening ceremony of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. Olson was the first female to be selected as commander at the 55th ECG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8500293 VIRIN: 240624-F-NC038-4442 Resolution: 2400x1597 Size: 842.93 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.