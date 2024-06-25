Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Melaine Olson, 55th Electronic Combat Group commander, gives opening remarks during the opening ceremony of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. Olson was the first female to be selected as commander at the 55th ECG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:06
    Photo ID: 8500293
    VIRIN: 240624-F-NC038-4442
    Resolution: 2400x1597
    Size: 842.93 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan

